Life Learning Center designated local Recovery Community Center by KY Opioid Response Effort















Life Learning Center (LLC), has been designated as a local Recovery Community Center (RCC) utilizing grant dollars from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE).

Life Learning Center is a non-profit organization established in 2006 to deliver a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long term employment, and dignity for the “at risk” citizens of Northern Kentucky. LLC serves as a focal point of resources for community-based recovery support, to include peer support, mutual aid groups, employment, and life skills training.

“Recovery Community Centers provide an array of resources and supports that help individuals build recovery capital and thrive in long-term recovery,” said Dr. Katherine Marks, KORE Project Director. “We are happy to welcome Life Learning Center to our growing network of centers and excited to partner with them in helping to expand access to recovery support services in the Commonwealth.”

In 2019, KORE announced funding awards to six RCCs in Lexington, Louisville, Manchester, Hazard, Newport, and Paducah to provide centralized resources for community-based recovery supports. An additional round of KORE grant funding is now being utilized to expand Recovery Community Center capacity to Achieving Recovery Together in Winchester, Recovery Café; in Lexington, Shepherd’s House in Nicholasville, and Voices of Hope Lexington’s mobile recovery service program – along with LLC.

Recovery centers link individuals in recovery to various services, including employment support, mutual aid groups, counseling, and networking with others from the recovery community.

The new RCC grantees will receive two cycles of funding utilizing State Opioid Response (SOR) dollars, a federal grant awarded to KORE by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in support of state opioid response efforts.

“Life Learning Center is honored to be a new recipient of KORE funding,” said Alecia Webb Edgington, Life Learning Center President. “This grant will significantly increase our capacity to serve folks who are struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) as well as a myriad of residual barriers.” Enhanced programming and services will include: peer support led weekly recovery groups including recovery roundtables, 12-step mutual aid groups, one-on-one peer support, LLC’s 12-week intensive life skills program expanded offering on weekends, Quick Response Team Interventions accompanied by overdose reversal medications training as well as holiday fellowships, monthly recovery recreational events, and quarterly recovery celebrations. In addition, civil legal barriers will be addressed in-house with the addition of an attorney to the LLC staff.

“Congratulations to Alecia Webb-Edgington and the staff of Life Learning Center upon receipt of the KORE funding grant!” said Michelle Keller, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice and Board Member, Life Learning Center. “Through the assistance made possible by this grant, the Life Learning Center will now operate as a Recovery Community Center and will be able to provide in-house legal counsel to help overcome the legal impediments faced by our Candidates. As Chair of the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission, I am thrilled at this important step towards further implementation of Life Learning Center’s mission to assist at risk citizens in our Community to realize their full potential.

“Celebrating our 15th anniversary this year, we are keenly aware of the ongoing challenges facing the Northern Kentucky region and we are grateful for this opportunity to serve our community.” says Webb Edgington.