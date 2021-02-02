Horizon Community Funds reaches $32 million in contributions, $11.6 million given back in grants















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has reached $32 million in contributions raised, which highlights the significant progress made by the organization since its inception in 2017.

The organization grew its contributions by 67 percent in 2020 alone, and has granted more than $11.6 million to 239 nonprofits over the last three years.

“This is a story of the true generosity of our community in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “By joining together to create greater impact, $32 million speaks to how committed Northern Kentuckians are to lifting each other up to improve the quality of life for all.”

The update shows the grantmaking public charity’s steady progress towards achieving its five-year goal of $50 million in assets. The community foundation also raised a notable $2.1 million in 2020 for the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, which continues to provide assistance to Northern Kentucky families and individuals most impacted by the pandemic crisis.

“In our first three full years as a community foundation, our donors’ generosity has helped us financially support a wide range of charitable causes, from food and shelter supports, to life-saving prescriptions, to scholarships for low-income, first-generation students, and so much more,” added Grayson. “There is a wide variety of ways for charitably-minded individuals to connect with the larger Northern Kentucky community, and we are honored to partner with those who wish to become involved in creating common good for our common wealth.”

Donors looking to connect with Horizon Community Funds can get more information by contacting President Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552 or ngrayson@horizonfunds.org.

