Highlands Middle School presents ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ — purchase tickets in advance only















Students from Highlands Middle School’s Theatre Department welcome Snoopy, Linus, Charlie Brown and all the Peanuts gang back to the stage with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.



Written by Clark Gesner, the show is based on the characters of Charles M. Schulz.

Join Charlie Brown and the gang on an average day in their lives as they navigate through the joys and pitfalls of their childhood. Throughout the play Charlie Brown has a variety of experiences from love at first sight and chaotic baseball games to 5 cent psychiatry and Valentine’s Day laments “Good Grief!”

This revue of songs and vignettes is the ideal show for the entire family. Musical numbers include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.” Guaranteed to please audiences of all ages!



The production is open to the public and because of the pandemic and safety precautions, there are limited in-person tickets available for each performance. If you are unable to purchase in-person tickets or would feel more comfortable watching the production from home, streaming tickets are also available.



The production will be held at Highlands High School Performing Arts Center, 2400 Memorial Parkway, Fort Thomas on Thursday, February 11, 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 12, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 14, 2 p.m.



In-Person Tickets for students are $8 and for adults $10. Streaming tickets are $10 for individuals and $25 for families.



All tickets are to be purchased here in advance. Tickets will not be available at the door.