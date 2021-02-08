Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, to be honored as 2021 Metropolitan Award winner in October















The Metropolitan Club will honor Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Int’l Airport (CVG), as the recipient of the 2021 Metropolitan Award.

The 2021 Metropolitan Award Dinner is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, October 12 at The Metropolitan Club, pending Kentucky’s Healthy At Work restrictions, guidelines and protocols at that time.

Corporate, private entities and individual attendees are invited to attend, and sponsorship opportunities are available; for more information contact Dr. Dorothy Air, Chair, Metropolitan Award Committee, at dorothyair@gmail.com. Additional information is available by calling the club at 859-491-2400 or email reception@metropolitanclub.net.

Candace McGraw has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) since July 2011. Candace is proud to lead a team that has been recognized by SkyTrax as the “World’s Best Airport Serving Less Than 10 million Passengers” and as the “Best Regional Airport in North America” for seven of the last nine years.

The Metropolitan Award is presented to a citizen in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky who has exhibited exponential effort toward improving the lives of our citizens, and who has made significant contributions toward the unification of our community.

These efforts take place within both the business and social worlds and are indicative of the devotion that the recipient holds towards others.

The Metropolitan Club proudly supports local organizations and has contributed more than $1.6 million to several charitable organizations since the Club’s founding in 1991. The Club shares equally seventy percent of its bottom-line results with three not for profit associations: Life Learning Center, UpSpring and Be Concerned.