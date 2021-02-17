Bromley-Crescent Springs Road (KY 2373) to be closed to through traffic for one month















Residents who live within the closure will continue to have access.

As a safety improvement project continues on KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road), the roadway will be closed to through traffic between Anderson Road and the first Amsterdam Road intersection so a sewer line can be relocated.

The closure will begin Monday, February 22 and last until March 22. However, residents who live within the closure will continue to have access.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure. Motorists may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

The $7.5 million project will improve the two-lane road and add a multi-use path.

Construction will begin this spring once utility work is finished. The project has an October 2022 completion target date.

