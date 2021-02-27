Boone County schools name Lisa Resing as principal of new Steeplechase Elementary















Lisa Resing has been selected as principal of Boone County Schools newest school, Steeplechase Elementary.

Resing is currently at Florence Elementary where she has served as principal for 8 years.

Superintendent Matt Turner says Resing was selected from a talented candidate pool in a competitive process.

“This district prides itself on selecting dynamic leaders for each school and Lisa is just such a leader.”

Resing has been with Boone County Schools for 16 years as a teacher, assistant principal and Principal, all at Florence Elementary. Prior to that she was a college professor at NKU providing instruction to students majoring in education. She was also a physical education teacher in both Boone and Kenton Counties.

She received her Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Education and Physical Education as well as Instructional Leadership from Northern Kentucky University, Principal Leadership, and Urban Leadership from Harvard Graduate School of Education and her Superintendent Certification from NKU.

She will work with the Boone County Schools administrative staff to ensure a smooth transition in leadership from Florence to Steeplechase.