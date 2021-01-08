Walton-Verona boys, girls basketball teams reach championship games of 8th Region All “A” Classic

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Walton-Verona has a chance to sweep the 8th Region All “A” Classic championships in boys and girls basketball on Saturday at Carroll County High School.
The Bearcats will face Owen County in both the boys title game at 5 p.m. and girls final at 8 p.m. The winners of those games will advance to the Kentucky All “A” Classic small school state tournaments scheduled for Feb. 16-21 at Eastern Kentucky University.
The Walton-Verona girls team was state tournament runner-up the last two years under coach Mark Clinkenbeard. The final margin in both championship games was four points.
The 9th Region All “A” Classic girls champion will also be decided on Saturday. Defending champion Newport Central Catholic will face Holy Cross in a 7 p.m. game at Ludlow.
Brossart has advanced to next week’s 10th Region semifinals in both the boys and girls brackets. The 9th Region boys tournament will begin Monday with two first-round games — Newport at Ludlow and Bellevue at Villa Madonna.
9TH REGION GIRLS FINAL AT LUDLOW
Saturday
Newport Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
8TH REGION FINALS AT CARROLL COUNTY
Saturday
BOYS — Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 5 p.m.
GIRLS — Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 8 p.m.
10TH REGION BOYS & GIRLS TOURNAMENTS
Saturday
Paris at Bracken County
St. Patrick at Robertson County
Augusta at Calvary Christian
Monday
Brossart vs. Bracken County-Paris winners
Tuesday
St. Patrick-Robertson County winners vs. Augusta-Calvary Christian winners
Thursday
Championship games
9TH REGION BOYS TOURNAMENT
Monday
Newport at Ludlow, 7 p.m.
Bellevue at Villa Madonna, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Ludlow-Newport winner at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Bellevue-Villa Madonna winner at Beechwood, 7 p.m.
Newport Central Catholic at St. Henry, 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinal games, 7 p.m. at sites to be determined
Saturday, Jan. 16
Championship game, 7 p.m. at Villa Madonna