Walton-Verona boys, girls basketball teams reach championship games of 8th Region All “A” Classic















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona has a chance to sweep the 8th Region All “A” Classic championships in boys and girls basketball on Saturday at Carroll County High School.

The Bearcats will face Owen County in both the boys title game at 5 p.m. and girls final at 8 p.m. The winners of those games will advance to the Kentucky All “A” Classic small school state tournaments scheduled for Feb. 16-21 at Eastern Kentucky University.

The Walton-Verona girls team was state tournament runner-up the last two years under coach Mark Clinkenbeard. The final margin in both championship games was four points.

The 9th Region All “A” Classic girls champion will also be decided on Saturday. Defending champion Newport Central Catholic will face Holy Cross in a 7 p.m. game at Ludlow.

Brossart has advanced to next week’s 10th Region semifinals in both the boys and girls brackets. The 9th Region boys tournament will begin Monday with two first-round games — Newport at Ludlow and Bellevue at Villa Madonna.

9TH REGION GIRLS FINAL AT LUDLOW

Saturday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION FINALS AT CARROLL COUNTY

Saturday

BOYS — Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 5 p.m.

GIRLS — Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS & GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

Saturday

Paris at Bracken County

St. Patrick at Robertson County

Augusta at Calvary Christian

Monday

Brossart vs. Bracken County-Paris winners

Tuesday

St. Patrick-Robertson County winners vs. Augusta-Calvary Christian winners

Thursday

Championship games

9TH REGION BOYS TOURNAMENT

Monday

Newport at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Bellevue at Villa Madonna, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Ludlow-Newport winner at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Bellevue-Villa Madonna winner at Beechwood, 7 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic at St. Henry, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 7 p.m. at sites to be determined

Saturday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 7 p.m. at Villa Madonna