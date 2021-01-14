Vieth pours in 34 points as St. Henry defeats NewCath; North Laurel upsets CovCath in overtime















NKyTribune staff

St. Henry’s Wyatt Vieth is quietly establishing himself as one of the top scoring guards in the state.

Vieth poured in 34 points Wednesday night to lead St. Henry to a 54-42 win over Newport Central Catholic in the All “A” Classic. The senior guard converted 15 field goals in 22 attempts, made all four of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds as the Crusaders improved to 3-1.

Jude Bessler added seven points and a team-leading seven rebounds for St. Henry. Cory Shea also finished with seven points as the Crusaders defeated the Thoroughbreds for the second straight season.

A year ago, St. Henry posted a 57-55 win over NewCath. Bessler scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders in that victory.

Vieth is now averaging 26.0 points per game this season. He had made 87.9 percent of his free throws (29-for-33) and leads St. Henry in rebounding at 8.0 boards per contest.

St. Henry now has defeated Scott, Highlands and NewCath this season. The Crusaders’ only loss is an 80-78 overtime setback at Lexington Catholic.

NewCath, which dropped a 73-63 decision to Christian Academy of Louisville on Saturday, is now 2-2 this season.

NORTH LAUREL UPSETS COVCATH: Sophomore guard Reed Sheppard poured in 45 points on Tuesday night as North Laurel pulled out an 89-87 overtime victory against previously unbeaten Covington Catholic in a game played at London, Ky.

Sheppard was 13-for-16 from the field and made 10 of 11 attempts at the charity stripe. He also grabbed 12 rebounds as North Laurel improved to 3-0. Sheppard, the son of former University of Kentucky standout Jeff Sheppard, is averaging 43.3 points per game this season.

The Jaguars shot 61.1 percent from the field and converted 75 percent of their free throws. A year ago, North Laurel lost in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament and finished with a 22-10 record.

Chandler Starks led CovCath (3-1) with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Mitchell Rylee added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Colonels, who were just 6-for-27 from 3-point range.

The defeat snapped CovCath’s two-season winning streak at nine games. The Colonels had not lost since Feb. 15, 2020, when Louisville Male posted a 79-63 victory over CovCath.