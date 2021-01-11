Treasurer Allison Ball returns more than $16M in unclaimed property to Kentuckians in 2020















Treasurer Allison Ball has announced $16,290,800.08 in unclaimed property returned to Kentuckians in 2020. The Treasurer’s Office completed more individual property claim returns than the previous year, despite the pandemic and the implementation of reduced in-person staff and telework practices.

“I am proud of my team for their hard work and commitment to serve the Commonwealth through returning unclaimed property. The pandemic left many Kentucky families with real deficits and worry over their financial wellbeing, and this property was a helping hand I was honored to deliver,” Ball said. “I feel strongly this property belongs to Kentuckians, not the government, and I am proud to continue building upon my promise of returning more unclaimed property to Kentuckians.”

Ball has returned more unclaimed property than any previous treasurer, returning more than $105 million since first taking office.

“The pandemic has required a host of adjustments and modifications for workplaces across our Commonwealth, the Treasury included,” Unclaimed Property Director and Deputy Chief of Staff Lorran Hart Ferguson said. “I am proud of the Unclaimed Property Division’s tenacity and commitment to return this property despite the hardships the pandemic presented.”

To learn more about unclaimed property, visit treasury.ky.gov.

Kentucky State Treasurer