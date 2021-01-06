Torrid shooting ignites NewCath’s 77-44 triumph over Newport; CovCath cruises past Ryle, 79-32















NKyTribune staff

Newport Central Catholic built an 11-point halftime lead against city rival Newport on Tuesday night, and then blew the game open with a 20-9 run during the third quarter en route to a 77-44 victory over the visiting Wildcats.

Kaedon Butts scored 23 points to lead NewCath, which jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held a 17-8 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Thoroughbreds later drained four consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to turn a 24-20 advantage into a 36-20 bulge.

Quentin Meyer connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the spurt, while Joel Iles and Joey Runyon also buried triples during the 12-0 run. Meyer scored all 11 of his points in the first half as NewCath settled for a 38-27 lead at intermission.

Iles added eight of his 10 points in the first half, while Runyon netted six of his 11 points before the break. NewCath shot a sizzling 63.6 percent of its shots in the second quarter.

Marquez Miller led Newport in the first half with 10 points. Ethan Jefferson added six points before halftime for the Wildcats, who turned the ball over nine times in the opening half.

NewCath closed the third quarter with an 11-0 run to take a commanding 58-36 cushion into the final stanza. Runyon ignited the spurt with a 3-pointer and layup in transition. Iles and Butts both scored baskets in the final seconds of the third quarter as NewCath built an insurmountable lead.

Miller finished with 12 points for Newport, while teammates KeAndre Nelson and Alex Greene each scored 11.

NewCath shot 50 percent from the field and finished with a 35-25 advantage in rebounds. Preston Baggett led the Thoroughbreds with nine rebounds and added nine points. Runyon dished out seven assists for NewCath, which held Newport to just 35.7 percent shooting from the field.

COVCATH DEFEATS RYLE: Chandler Starks led a balanced Covington Catholic attack with 14 points as the Colonels posted a 79-32 win over Ryle on Tuesday night. Starks also grabbed a team-best 13 rebounds as the Colonels improved to 2-0.

Mitchell Rylee and Donovan Stocks each netted 12 points for CovCath, while teammate Evan Ipsaro scored 11. CovCath shot 58.8 percent from the field and drained nine 3-pointers in 17 attempts.

Rylee has converted 82.4 percent of his attempts (14-for-17) from the field during the first two games. He shot 8-for-9 on Monday night during a 71-46 win at Dixie Heights.

Kascyl McGillis added seven points for CovCath, which is seeking its fourth straight 9th Region championship. A year ago, CovCath cruised to a 90-53 win at Ryle.

CovCath plays host to Cooper at 8 p.m. Thursday in Park Hills. Cooper opened the season Tuesday night by posting a 59-50 win over Simon Kenton.