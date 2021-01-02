State Auditor Mike Harmon tests positive for COVID, a day after getting the vaccine; wife also tests positive















By Tom Latke

Kentucky Today

One of Kentucky’s Constitutional officers is in self-isolation after he and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19.

State Auditor Mike Harmon, who was one of four state officials who received the Moderna vaccine on Monday, issued a statement Wednesday morning in which he said:

“On Tuesday morning, my wife went to be tested after receiving notification that she may have been exposed to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the test came back positive. After she notified me, I immediately sought and received a COVID-19 test. That test also came back positive.

“My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC.

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible. It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.

“I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time.”

Harmon, Secretary of State Michael Adams, and Kentucky Supreme Court justices Lisabeth Hughes and Samuel Wright all received the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear, first lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., House Speaker David Osborne, Senate President Robert Stivers, Dr. Stack and J. Michael Brown, the highest appointed official in Kentucky as secretary of the executive cabinet, were all vaccinated on December 23, the first state officials to do so. In the next few days, several other high-level officials in state government received the vaccination.