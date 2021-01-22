NKU hits road for Robert Morris this weekend; Norse look to snap four-game losing streak















NKyTribune staff

Looking to snap a four-game losing streak, Northern Kentucky hits the road for Robert Morris this weekend to meet the Colonials in a two-game Horizon League series.

NKU is 5-8 overall, 3-5 in the Horizon League. Robert Morris is 3-5 overall, 2-3 in the Horizon League. The two teams meet Friday at 7 p.m. in the opener at Moon Township, Pa., and conclude the series at 5 p.m. Saturday.

IUPUI swept a pair of games from NKU at BB&T Arena last weekend, winning in Highlands Heights for the first time in program history. NKU’s four-game losing streak is the longest since the 2015-16 campaign, when the Norse dropped their final seven contests of the season.

NKU is 5-3 at home this season, but the Norse are seeking their first road win (0-5). This will mark the first-ever meeting between NKU and Robert Morris, which joined the Horizon League this season.

NKU’s Marques Warrick has been selected Horizon League Freshman of the Week four times this season. Warrick is averaging 17.5 points per game during the past six contests with four 20-point outbursts.

Warrick is second on the team in scoring on the season at 14.0 points per game, but that number swells to 16.4 ppg against Horizon League opposition.

Trevon Faulkner averages 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Adrian Nelson ranks 11th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.85) and 18th in total rebounds per game (10.2). He also has three double-doubles on the year.

David Böhm has started each of the last nine games for the Norse. Böhm was named Horizon League Freshman of the Week on Dec. 14 and is averaging 8.1 ppg this season.

NKU point guard Bryson Langdon is averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 assists per game.

THOMAS MORE WOMEN IMPROVE TO 16-1: Emily Simon and Kenzie Schwarber each scored 13 points as Thomas More posted a 74-51 win over Cumberland (Tenn.) on Thursday night at the Connor Convocation Center. Courtney Hurst added nine points for the Saints, who placed 11 players in the scoring column.

Thomas More improved to 16-1 overall, 11-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Cumberland dropped to 2-8 overall, 1-8 in the Mid-South Conference.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)