Mentoring Plus presents annual Music Festival fundraiser at Southgate House Rivival January 30















Mentoring Plus, the non-profit mentoring program for at-risk teenagers in Northern Kentucky is presenting its second annual Music Festival, postponed from November and part LIVE and part VIRTUAL, on January 30 at SOUTHGATE HOUSE REVIVAL in Newport at 7 p.m.

The LIVE Show features the LEFTOVERS, with Opening Act, BEN WALZ. Also performing will be TRAUMA ILLINOIS.

Appearing virtually on the Mentoring Plus Facebook Live page will be:

• Acoustic 12-string slide guitarist, Wyndham Hill recording artist JEFFREY SEEMAN from Nashville.

• Also appearing on video will be a reunion the Cincinnati band, WHEELS (with FRIENDS), after 40 years, as well as the DANNY FRAZIER BAND, the WEBSTER & DEVOTO BAND, BETSY LIPPITT and JAKE WALZ.

The entire show can be viewed on Mentoring Plus Facebook Live.

Tickets for limited seating (100) for the LIVE Show with the video portions on large screens are $20 in advance, $30 day-of-show. Tickets are available here.

For information go to Mentoringplus.org or call Mickey Foellger at 859-653-6772.