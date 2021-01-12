Marty Boyer, Matt Mauser purchase 3D Corrugated, move it to Covington, near their Theatre House















Packaging company 3D Corrugated is beginning 2021 with a new location, and new ownership in Covington.

3D Corrugated (400 West 3rd St, Covington) specializes in corrugated packaging – boxes, packing supplies such as peanuts, void fill, tape and custom-sized pads – used for a variety of shipping needs.

Brothers Terry and Dan Davis founded the company in Cincinnati in 2012. Marty Boyer and Matt Mauser took over operations in December. The two also run Theatre House, an e-commerce and retail theatrical supply company, and were customers of 3D Corrugated before the acquisition. The two companies will operate out of the same location, allowing 3D Corrugated to utilize Theatre House’s large warehouse and e-commerce expertise.

“3D and Theatre House are a lot alike in terms of operations, inventory management and fulfillment, but that is not what made us leap at this opportunity. 3D has been a great partner to Theatre House since we reopened in 2017 (and before that too),” said Boyer. “Continuing their commitment to service, Dan and Terry have personally walked us through their customers and worked with us on the transition in the best way possible. It’s natural for us to continue the awesome customer service, great prices and to pick up the phone for 3D Corrugated customers – it’s how we do business at Theatre House.”

“Rebooting Theatre House, we learned the details of shipping and setting up the right operations for the e-commerce world. We get to extend that expertise to 3D Corrugated,” Boyer added. “We get to share our knowledge with other e-commerce providers, manufacturers and producers. It also allows us to get more local with our products and services.”

3D Corrugated’s services aren’t limited to packaging supplies. Customized box sizing, print and storage services are also available. 3D Corrugated offers same-day delivery or pickup for in stock items throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

Primarily a business-to-business operation, but open to the public, 3D Corrugated customers include e-commerce providers, companies in the food service, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and education sectors as well as small to mid-sized retail businesses. Because the cost of shipping boxes is expensive, organizations can reduce costs by working locally with 3D Corrugated because they can order online and pick up at the Covington location.

Like Boyer, Mauser is excited about 3D Corrugated’s prospects for growth in becoming the leading packaging supply company in the region.

“At Theatre House, we ship all over the world and that is something really special being a company in Covington. 3D is an exciting opportunity because we get to help people locally while getting to know some of the amazing companies right in our backyard.” said Mauser.

To learn more about 3D Corrugated, click here or call (513) 241-8126.