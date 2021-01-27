Making coffee and beautiful music at the Point Perk in Covington — to benefit the Point Arc















It’s more than just a cup of coffee for Jonathan Wiseman, it’s a way of life.

The 30-year-old Wiseman is a Barista at The Point Perk – a full-service coffee shop that is both a high-quality asset for the community and a life-changing employment opportunity for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I worked at a mom and pop coffee shop at home,” said the North Carolina native, who now calls Clifton his home. “And I taught music to people with special needs at The Enrichment Center, so I thought working at The Point Perk was a natural fit.”

So Wiseman – a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, with a Music Degree – applied for the barista position last July.

“It’s worked out perfectly,” he said. “I got a graduate assistantship in Music at the University of Cincinnati and work in their Jazz Department.”

The Point Perk’s menu which includes Iced Americano as well as iced tea, latte, chai latte and mocha. Also, bagels, donuts, muffins, Danish, empanadas and coffee, espresso, macchiato, cappuccino, matcha latte and hot chocolate grace the ever-expanding menu at The Point Perk.

The Point Perk opened its doors in 2015 and is a business endeavor of the Covington-based, non-profit – The Point Arc. Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wiseman works Mondays through Thursdays – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then it’s off to school – or playing his trumpet with local bands like The Blue Wisp – or at local weddings.

“We’d like to grow our hours and increase staff size, with the expansion of downtown Covington,” said Steve Roark, VP/Business Enterprises for The Point/Arc.

“We’re looking to grow in the community,” he said, “and we hope the community understands the benefits to our clients.”

Roark notes that The Point/Arc tries to get clients to be part of the workforce. “They get paid, they pay taxes, they’re part of the community,” he said. “We envision longer hours and more employees.”

The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky provides services to individuals with intellectual/developments disabilities. The goal is to placing individuals into the community for the purpose of integrating those with assistance needs into a typical setting.

The Point Arc