Kentucky County Clerks Association retains Frost Brown Todd’s CivicPoint to work with legislature















The Kentucky County Clerks Association (KCCA) has retained CivicPoint, a subsidiary of Frost Brown Todd LLC, to represent the Association during the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly.

Former Secretary of State Trey Grayson, who acts as CivicPoint Managing Director, will be the primary point of contact for legislators and will be assisted by his colleagues, former Republican Party of Kentucky Chair Steve Robertson and experienced Frankfort strategist Brooke Parker Robertson.

Grayson served as a two-term Secretary of State. During his time in office, he served as the President of the National Association of Secretaries of State. He continues to be involved in election matters, including serving on the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration following the 2012 election, and his recent work as board member, advisor, or consultant for several organizations focused on modernizing elections, including Democracy Works, the Center for Election Innovation and Research, the Secure Elections Project, and the National Task Force on Election Crises.

“Trey is a well-known figure in Frankfort and is acutely aware of the Commonwealth’s Election process,” said KCCA President and Montgomery County Clerk Chris Cockrell. “His strong relationship with KCCA during his time as Secretary of State gives him a greater understanding of the challenges that County Clerks face and is a huge asset for the Association.

The announcement comes after a structural change for KCCA as they seek to have a stronger voice within Frankfort as they move forward on election, transportation, and recording legislation. The KCCA describes Grayson and his CivicPoint colleagues as a team that provides the benefit of their expertise and relationships who have been around elections public policy for two decades.

In this year’s short session, being up to speed and ready to advance the Association’s legislative agenda is vital to KCCA’s strategic plan.