Horizon Community Funds, Aviatra Accelerators join to support region’s female entrepreneurial efforts















Aviatra Accelerators and Horizon Community Funds have launched a new fund to bolster Aviatra’s work in shaping entrepreneurial passions to build sustained success in Northern Kentucky.

“Aviatra is a tremendous catalyst for female entrepreneurs,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “When we introduce opportunities to truly grow, thrive, and sustain to our entrepreneurs, our entire community is strengthened. The Aviatra Accelerators Fund at Horizon Community Funds will be a great way for donors to connect with these crucial resources in Northern Kentucky.”

Aviatra Accelerators was founded in 2010 with a single vision to help educate female entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools to be successful in order for them to have a significant, positive economic impact on the local community.

“Aviatra Accelerators is so grateful to the Northern Kentucky region for their support over the years,” said Aviatra Accelerators President/CEO Nancy Aicholz. “An Aviatra Fund with Horizon Community Funds is a perfect addition to our regional funding portfolio. Our donors are extremely generous, and knowing that their contributions are safe, secure, and growing in order to better serve female founders in the area will be an added benefit to them.”

The organization’s effectiveness has been proven as it rapidly has grown to serve over 2,500 women throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and has provided $1 million in low-interest loans. Its women have received over $10 million in follow-on funding and have generated over $1 billion in combined earned revenues over the last decade.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Aviatra Accelerators Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call 859.757.1552.