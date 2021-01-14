Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs looking for staff for summer residential program at NKU; apply here















The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) is hiring staff for the 2021 residential program for Kentucky high school students from May 31 to June 26 on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. Candidates should apply online here. All positions are paid, and room and meals are provided.

“GSE is a prestigious residential program where creative, free-thinking high school students are empowered to share and develop their ideas for innovative products and services in an exploratory learning environment,” said Natasha Sams, executive director of GSE. “We are looking for mature staff members who are energetic and interested in working with and supervising young entrepreneurs in a college setting.”

The summer program will occur from June 6 to 26, but staff members are required to participate in staff training from May 31 to June 4. Interviews will begin in February, and all positions will be hired by March 31.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GSE added protocols last summer to keep participants healthy. GSE will continue to employ those safety measures as long as necessary to protect students and staff.

GSE will hire staff for the following positions:

• Team Leaders will help mentor student business teams. Entrepreneurially minded upper-level college students, graduate students and school teachers would be ideal for this position.

• Resident Advisors will supervise the recreational and living activities of the students. GSE is looking for mature, energetic and passionate undergraduate students to join its residence staff.

• Digital Media Artists will manage photography, videography and social media during the session.

Details and additional information about each position are on the GSE website.