Community Action Agencies open enrollment for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance until March 31















Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Open enrollment will run through March 31 or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Qualified residents should apply at their local Community Action Agencies. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.

“Many Kentuckians are still struggling from the financial hardships stemming from COVID-19, making the need for LIHEAP even greater this year,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “We actively encourage anyone that meets the eligibility requirements of the LIHEAP Crisis Component to reach out to their local Community Action Agency as soon as possible to apply.”

To utilize the Crisis Component, applicants must have a household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, as well as have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane. Additionally, this year applicants can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount or if they are on an arrearage payment plan.

The applicant must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent. Crisis applicants who participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program would be eligible if they are within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric services.

Benefits offered through the Crisis Component are limited to the amount necessary to relieve the crisis with the maximum amount not to exceed the Community Action Agency’s local cost for a deliverable supply of the household’s primary heating fuel or $400 for gas or electric. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit.

Benefits may take the form of fuel deliveries, service reconnection, blankets or sleeping bags, loan of space heaters and emergency shelter. Crisis relief will be provided within 48 hours or 18 hours if an emergency. Applicants are encouraged to contact their local agency for specific application instructions.

For everyone’s safety, Community Action Agencies may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that LIHEAP applicants follow safety protocols. Because these may change and vary between counties, applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for more information.

Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies administer LIHEAP in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a pass-through block grant from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More information about LIHEAP, including contact information for county-specific office contact information, can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

See NKY Community Action Commission here.

Community Action Kentucky