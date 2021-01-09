Cleveland State remains perfect in Horizon League play with 58-44 win over NKU on Friday night















NKyTribune staff

Torrey Patton scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Cleveland State remained unbeaten in Horizon League play with a 58-44 win over visiting Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

Cleveland State held NKU to just 27.9 percent shooting from the field and won its seventh straight game, improving to 7-3 overall, 7-0 in the Horizon League. The Norse shot 4-for-28 from 3-point range and were unable to recover from an early 12-2 deficit.

The Vikings built a 21-4 lead with 10:22 remaining in the first half when Jayson Woodrich buried a 3-pointer and settled for a 34-22 advantage at the break. NKU made just two 3-pointers in 15 attempts during the second half and lost despite holding Cleveland State to 28 percent shooting from the field after intermission.

Woodrich finished with nine points — all on 3-pointers — off the Cleveland State bench. Deante Johnson and Craig Beaudion each added eight points for the Vikings. Tre Gomillion grabbed 10 rebounds and collected a pair of steals for Cleveland State.

Trevon Faulkner scored 17 points to lead NKU, which dropped to 5-5 overall, 3-2 in the Horizon League. Faulkner has scored in double figures in all 10 games this season.

Adrian Nelson grabbed 11 rebounds and netted seven points for the Norse, who are now 7-5 all-time against Cleveland State. Nelson’s double-digit rebounding effort was his seventh of the season.

NKU and Cleveland State conclude the two-game weekend series Saturday at 7 p.m.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)