City of Covington welcomes newest police officer, Devyn Harris, who is ‘coming home’















Covington’s newest police officer is “coming home.”

Devyn Harris, a Covington native and a graduate of Holy Cross High School, was sworn in during a brief, socially distanced ceremony at City Hall.

“I’ve been ‘recruiting’ Devyn since he was literally 5 years old,” Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said. “I’ve known his family a long time, and it’s good to finally get him here on Covington’s force.”

Harris attended Northern Kentucky University and was a member of Louisville Metro Police Department for 2½ years, where he served as a patrol officer in the busiest police beat in the state and a detective. He was named “Officer of the Month” in early 2020 in Louisville, where he received 15 letters of commendation and the 2019 Life Saving Award.

“It good to be back at home, coming home,” he said today.

Harris was a member of the 2011 state championship football team at Holy Cross (and is remembered for returning an interception for a touchdown in the closing minutes to close off the state title game).

Since he is already certified as an officer by the state, he will begin patrolling in Covington as soon as he completes in-housing training, Nader said.

Harris’s hiring was approved by the Covington Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15, 2020.

His hiring brings Covington to 111 of 114 sworn positions, although because of a backlog at the state-run Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy, several new hires from last fall are still waiting to go through the academy.

As he typically does, Mayor Meyer praised the leadership and officers at Covington PD and stressed to Harris the importance of maintaining the department’s strong relationship with the community it serves.

City of Covington