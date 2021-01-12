Brighton Center launches new, free program, Trades to Success, to train for trade careers, provide stipend















One of the keys to achieving self-sufficiency is having a job that pays a livable wage with benefits and an opportunity for career advancement.

This is what fuels the robust continuum of Workforce Development programs at Brighton Center.

In an effort to meet the workforce demands in our region and to fill a gap that existed in our services for men, Brighton Center is excited to launch a new program called Trades to Success. This program is a no-cost pre-apprenticeship program designed to help connect men to trade careers such as: Electrician, Line Worker, Construction, Transportation, Supply Chain & Logistics, and many more.

“Research shows that middle-skill jobs, like those in the trades that require education beyond high school but not a four-year degree, make up the largest part of our country’s labor market. Between 2014–2024, nearly half of job openings will be middle-skill, and many jobs that require middle-skill credentials are well paying. With cost of living increasing at a higher rate than incomes, finding a long-lasting career leading to financial independence is critically important for families. We believe that this program can connect men to the opportunities that are there, while ensuring their self-sufficiency,” said Robb Clark, Trades to Success Manager.

Trades to Success will allow participants to explore trade and apprenticeship careers, job training opportunities, and post-secondary education opportunities during the three-week program. It is an excellent opportunity to take the first step in gaining the skills needed to be successful in an apprenticeship program, and ultimately building a career pathway for the future. Trades to Success participants will benefit from:

• Connections to local employers with apprenticeship programs

• Learning about in-demand jobs/trades in NKY

• Guest speakers and employer highlights

• Training programs and educational opportunities

• A weekly stipend

• One-on-one support and wrap around services

• Additional support through Brighton Center’s continuum of 41 programs and services.

The first cohort recently finished their three-weeks, and they had success in continuing their education at Gateway Community & Technical College, securing an HVAC apprenticeship, and gaining jobs within the transportation & logistics fields. Apprenticeships in trade careers typically start at $14 -$17 an hour and then significantly increase over time.

“With many currently working in the trades retiring in the next 5 to 10 years, and with the growth of industries like transportation, logistics, and construction in our region, the trades are a great field to get into. We are excited to help men interested explore the possibilities,” said Clark.

If anyone would like more information on Trades to Success or when the next cohort will begin, click here.

