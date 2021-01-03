Beshear reports 8,739 cases over three days, 75 deaths; positivity up but some labs were closed















In the first COVID-19 update of the new year, Gov. Andy Beshear reported three days of numbers on COVID in Kentucky.

Over the three days, he reported 8,739 cases and 75 deaths.

He said the state’s elevated positivity rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus.

“Every day we are reminded how fragile the progress we have made in defeating this virus really is,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will wait and watch closely over the coming days and weeks to gauge the impact the holidays may have had on our recent success in slowing new case growth. With more vaccines arriving in 2021, we have a new sense of hope but right now we must all continue to do our part to stop this virus, including wearing a mask and avoiding large in-person gatherings.”

Case Information – Jan. 2

New cases: 1,470

New deaths: 22

Positivity rate: 10.79%

Total deaths: 2,698

Currently hospitalized: 1,635

Currently in ICU: 428

Currently on ventilator: 211

Top counties with the most positive cases on Jan. 2 were Jefferson, Pike, Fayette, Kenton and Hardin. View details of those reported lost to the virus on Jan. 2.

Case Information – Jan. 1

New cases: 3,124

New deaths: 14

Positivity rate: 10.32%

Total deaths: 2,676

Currently hospitalized: 1,671

Currently in ICU: 423

Currently on ventilator: 216

Top counties with the most positive cases on Jan. 1 were Jefferson, Fayette, Oldham, Christian and Boone. View details of those reported lost to the virus on Jan. 1.

Case Information – Dec. 31

New cases: 4,145

New deaths: 39

Positivity rate: 9.89%

Total deaths: 2,662

Currently hospitalized: 1,627

Currently in ICU: 432

Currently on ventilator: 224

Top counties with the most positive cases on Dec. 31 were Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Oldham and Daviess. View details of those reported lost to the virus on Dec. 31.

All three NKY counties — Boone, Campbell and Kenton — reported one death.

Thursday was the third highest day of new reported COVID-19 cases.