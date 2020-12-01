Weinrich out as football head coach at Highlands; posted 51-36 record in seven seasons

By Don Owen
NKyTribune sports editor
After compiling a 51-36 record in seven seasons, Brian Weinrich is out as the football head coach at Highlands High School.
Weinrich informed his players Tuesday that he would not be returning for his eighth season as head coach. When contacted by phone on Monday about the rumored coaching change, Highlands athletic director Wes Caldwell said “no decision has been made” on Weinrich’s future.
Caldwell did not immediately respond to messages on Tuesday after Weinrich informed the Highlands players of the program’s change in leadership. Caldwell later sent an email saying he would issue a statement on Wednesday.
Weinrich led Highlands to the Class 4A state championship during his first season in 2014. The Bluebirds posted a 13-2 record and defeated district rival Covington Catholic twice en route to the 2014 state title.
During the next six seasons, though, Highlands compiled a record of 38-34. The Bluebirds also suffered a pair of losing seasons (3-8 in 2016 and 5-6 in 2020) and never challenged for a state title.
Highlands also dropped seven consecutive games against CovCath, which has emerged as a perennial powerhouse in Class 5A. The Bluebirds have not defeated CovCath since 2015, when they knocked off the Colonels twice.
Weinrich replaced Dale Mueller as head coach after the 2013 season. Mueller stepped down after compiling a 250-36 record at Highlands with 11 state championships.
Highlands captured seven state championships during an eight-year period, including six straight titles from 2007-2012. The Bluebirds have won 23 state championships in football, which is second only to Louisville Trinity’s 26 titles.
Weinrich joined Highlands in 1995, when he was hired as an assistant coach. In 2002, he became the program’s defensive coordinator.
BRIAN WEINRICH’S CAREER RECORD AT HIGHLANDS
2020 — 5-6
2019 — 6-5
2018 — 10-3
2017 — 6-6
2016 — 3-8
2015 — 8-6
2014 — 13-2 (state championship)