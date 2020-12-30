Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratories recognized for high standards; full-time jobs open















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratories has been recognized by a nationally renowned group called the “Organization of Scientific Area Committees,” for voluntarily adopting rigorous standards in the analysis of seized drugs.

The OSAC organization is known as the gold standard in scientific testing, protocols and best practices to help ensure forensic analysis is reliable and reproducible; and the KSP labs are one of the first laboratory systems in the U. S. to adopt their standards.

The KSP employs 30 lab personnel, specifically assigned to drug analysis, located across the state at six separate labs.

These facilities receive evidence from every law enforcement agency in the state, and on average, the KSP forensic scientists complete nearly 30,000 drug cases every year.

Laboratory Director Jeremy Triplett says drugs are always evolving and KSP Forensic Scientists combine the use of OSAC standards and high-quality technology to identify and understand new drugs.

“Kentuckians can trust the science that’s being performed at our labs,” he stated. “When we get a drug submission, we’re using objective, scientific testing to determine what type of drug it is.”

OSAC issued 11 certificates to labs across the country for implementing its standards. KSP received six of those certificates, one for each lab. There are roughly 400 publicly funded crime labs across the country that could implement these standards.

“I’m really proud of our staff and the work they do, to be highlighted as one of the best of the best,” said Triplett. “KSP labs are really at the front of this and Kentucky can be proud.”

The KSP is currently working to fill full-time positions at the six Forensic Laboratories across the state. If you are interested in a career at one of them, you may apply online or call 502-564-5230 to find out more information.

As well as the central lab in Frankfort, the others are in Ashland, Cold Springs, London, Louisville, and Madisonville.