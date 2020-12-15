Doug Cauthen: Keep historical racing in Kentucky to save jobs, investment for our signature industry















When people think of Kentucky, they think of horses. That’s because horse racing has a long and rich history in the Commonwealth and remains one of our signature industries today, driving significant economic growth, tourism and job creation. Horse racing is as much a part of Kentucky’s legacy as bourbon, bluegrass and basketball.

Kentucky’s horse industry is responsible for more than 60,000 direct and indirect jobs and $5.2 billion in economic impact statewide. It is an integral part of our history and culture and will contribute greatly to our state’s future success—but only if we let it.

As is the case with all enduring industries, Kentucky horse racing has evolved over the years to meet new and changing consumer demands while staying competitive with other states. Over the past decade, historical horse racing has become an integral part of our equine industry and has played a major role in its continued growth and success.

Historical horse racing alone employs more than 1,400 Kentuckians in seven cities spanning the state and, since its inception in Kentucky, has contributed more than $52 million to the state’s general fund, with an additional $45 million paid annually through direct and payroll benefits. Historical horse racing has also generated higher purses, creating a more competitive racing circuit that attracts more horses, owners and trainers to Kentucky—and incentivizes them to stick around.

Historical horse racing is not a new idea or some “what if” concept. It is brick and mortar facilities that are generating valuable state revenue, providing paychecks for Kentuckians and moving our industry forward while bolstering many others. Kentuckians are already reaping the many benefits of historical racing. Racetracks in the commonwealth have been able to invest $1 billion in capital projects over the last decade, leading to thousands of new jobs and other investments.

Tragically, because of a recent state Supreme Court ruling, all this could come to a grinding halt if Kentucky legislators don’t act quickly in 2021 to ensure historical racing continues in our state. Even though historical racing has been operating legally in Kentucky for nearly a decade and has allowed for tremendous investment, job creation, tax revenue, tourism and economic growth, its future in the commonwealth is under threat.

Historical racing has helped our equine industry flourish and become the very best version of itself. By taking action to protect the future of historical racing, our elected officials are protecting critical jobs, state revenue and economic development—all of which greatly benefit their constituents and their communities.

As we continue to weather a pandemic that has had devastating impacts on our economy and employment—is now the time to dismantle the vital industries that have continued to generate revenue and sustain jobs. Without historical horse racing, our industry will suffer, as will our state and the people who call it home.

Our state legislators have a responsibility to do what’s best for the people of Kentucky. Right now, that means taking action to protect the future of historical horse racing and ensure our signature equine industry can continue to thrive and provide opportunities for the Kentuckians who benefit from its success, both directly and indirectly.

We’ll be a better, stronger Kentucky for it. And that’s something all of us should be able to get behind.

Doug Cauthen is chairman of the board of the Kentucky Equine Education Project and has had a long career in the thoroughbred industry.