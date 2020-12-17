Civic, community leaders from across state celebrate Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020 virtual graduation















Five Northern Kentuckians were among the 40 civic and community leaders from across the Commonweal who graduated from the Leadership Kentucky 2020 recently. The ceremonies were held virtually.

Fernando Figueroa, president of Gateway Community & Technical College, Justin Otto, Newport on the Levee, Stacie Strotman, Covington Independent Public Schools, Jim Horn of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Jason Payne of Republic Bank were among the graduates.

Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important catalysts in the unified effort to improve our state.

Leadership Kentucky joins together a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.

In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations around the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities. The thoroughly developed leadership curriculum educates participants on Kentucky’s rich cultural heritage and unique diversity.

“Leadership takes many forms and this group of extraordinary leaders showed us a whole facet of it, I have no doubt Kentucky will see each of them in leadership roles for years to come.” said Barbara Dickens, Leadership Kentucky Board Chair and Assistant General Counsel of Atria Senior Living, Inc. “In a year marred by a global pandemic and civil unrest, forty Kentuckians from a wide variety of backgrounds, came together to create lasting relationships and commit to finding solutions to some of Kentucky’s biggest issues.”

The year’s program ran June through December and took the class across the state: virtually through ZOOM in June, Louisville in July, Paducah in August, Bowling Green in September, Pikeville in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and virtually, with a focus on Northern Kentucky, in December.

The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, racial equity, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education and healthcare, agriculture, and government.

The other graduates were:

Raelyn Adkins – Jefferson County – Beam Suntory Inc.

• Michelle Allen – Pulaski County – Somerset-Pulaski Convention Visitors Bureau

• Rhonda Blackburn – Pike County – Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.

• Ro Byrd – Jefferson County – Paducah Bank – Jefferson County – Beam Suntory Inc.– Pulaski County – Somerset-Pulaski Convention Visitors Bureau– Pike County – Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.– Jefferson County – Paducah Bank • Tyler Campbell – Scott County – Kentucky Telecom Association

• Brittany Carlson – Nelson County – Stites & Harbison, PLLC

• Ellen Cartmell – Mason County – Kentucky Department for Public Health

• Scott Dickens – Jefferson County – Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC

• Doug Draut – Jefferson County – Governor’s Scholars Program

• Neel Ford – Daviess County – EM Ford

• Betina Gardner – Madison County – Eastern Kentucky University

• Matt Gunn – Oldham County – Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP

• Emily Ho – Jefferson County – Authentically Social, LLC • Michael Huffman – Pike County – East Kentucky Network, LLC

• David Hutchens – Pike County – University of Pikeville

• Jay Inman – Fayette County – Littler Mendelson PSC

• Barbara Lynne Jamison – Jefferson County – Kentucky Opera

• Ben Lewis – Jefferson County – Dentons Bingham Greenebaum

• Kathy Love – Fayette County – CHI Saint Joseph Health

• Roy Lowdenback – McCracken County – Baptist Health

• Theresa Lundberg – McCracken County – Lundberg Medical Imaging

• Paige Mankovich – Jefferson County – Aetna Better Health of Kentucky • Mark Martin – Daviess County – Atmos Energy Corporation

• Paula McCraney – Jefferson County – Louisville Metro Council

• Katie Moyer – Hopkins County – Kentucky Hemp Works

• Andrew Owens – Fayette County – Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects

• Tammy Piper – Muhlenberg County – City of Central City Convention Center

• Jacqueline Pitts – Franklin County – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Chris Poynter – Jefferson County – Brown-Forman

• Kaylee Price – Jefferson County – RunSwitch Public Relations

• Bud Ratliff – Woodford County – Solarity

• Adam Smith – Fayette County – Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities

• Richard Taylor – Pulaski County – The Center for Rural Development

• Shadd Walters – Pike County – US Bank

• Alissa Young – Christian County – KCTCS, Hopkinsville Community College

Applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021 will be available online via nomination beginning January 1st at leadershipky.org.

