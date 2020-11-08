Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship campaign encourages adults to boost education, employability















Never Underestimate You! That’s the mantra behind a new campaign for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.

The scholarship offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree. It covers various technical programs in health care, manufacturing, business/IT, construction/skilled trades, and transportation/logistics. Over 350 courses are currently available.

Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, courses are available through the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

“Right now is a great time to start or return to pursuing a college certificate or degree,” said Trent Johnson, WKCTC’s Director of Admissions. “WKCTC has many tuition-free programs available. Students can earn a college certificate or degree tuition FREE. You simply can’t do that anywhere else.”

The new Work Ready campaign features a hotline number (833-711-WRKS) that adults can call to receive college advisors’ assistance on enrolling in the program. Other components include special events, paid media, and a Work Ready website).

Hip-hop artist Buffalo “B.” Stille of the Nappy Roots is the campaign spokesperson and created a rap about the scholarship featured in all the advertising. Stille, a Grammy and American Music Awards nominee, recently earned his bachelor’s degree and champions education as the key to a better life. His rap urges Kentuckians to “Never underestimate you!” He is a Louisville resident and Kentucky native.

“I believe that education is the one thing that nobody can take away from you,” said Stille. “The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program is amazing because it offers a lot of different skill sets and is tuition-free. If I can go back to school, anybody can do it.”

The Work Ready campaign is a partnership between KCTCS, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Lottery, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, The Graduate Network, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, Prichard Committee and AARP. It is also supported and partially funded by the Lumina Foundation.

For more information about Work Ready and the campaign, visit workreadykentucky.com.