Tribune’s NEWSMAKER event goes virtual, celebrates five superstar headliners; online auction live now















The NKyTribune’s annual NEWSMAKER event is going virtual this year – celebrating five extraordinary superstar headliners — and starting today with our once-silent but now very loud virtual auction.

So – drum roll, please – our 2020 NEWSMAKERS are:

Catrena Bowman-Thomas

NKY Community Action Commission

Brent Cooper

NKY Chamber of Commerce

Robert Hoffer

DBL Law and St. Elizabeth Foundation

Ashish Vaidya

Northern Kentucky University

Alecia Webb-Edington

Life Learning Center

Stay tuned. Starting Monday here at the Trib, we will feature each of these good citizens and community engagers and headline-makers, revealing their exhaustive efforts in making the NKY community the best it can be.

“We love headlines about good people and good works,” said Judy Clabes, editor of the NKyTribune, “and we love celebrating their successes. This is our sixth annual celebration, and because of the COVID threat which unfortunately is still growing, the Trib like other nonprofits has had to look for a way to celebrate our major fundraiser without a big-spreader event.

“We are going to do our best to honor these amazing individuals and to let them know how much this community appreciates what they do. We hope our readers will help us do that.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is the Headliner Sponsor for the event, and Northern Kentucky University and Republic Bank have already signed on as “virtual” table sponsors as well. They will be inviting all their favorite guests.

“We are grateful to our steadfast supporters in these difficult times,” said Clabes. “We hope to be adding many more sponsors as we go along. And we hope to stay on track with our ‘virtual individual tickets’ as well.”

Individual ticket sales will be matched by the NEWSMATCH national funders who have awarded the Trib a matching grant again this year. (Purchase individual tickets at the auction site or send your checks to NKyTribune, 644 Braddock Court, Edgewood, Ky. 41017.

“In addition, we’ll be donating in the name of each of our honorees – to their favorite food-providing nonprofit serving families and children – the amount we would normally be spending on the luncheon at our in-person event,” Clabes said. “Please join us in making this virtual event one that keeps on giving.”

The Online Auction

Check out our Online Auction here.

There are plenty of fabulous items — and you can join in the fun. For those into adult libations, there are plenty of those. Plenty of items related to Kentucky’s other signature industry, the horse. Fun for the kids and pets, tickets, collectibles, Arthur Court, Waterford, lunch, experiences, books, art, activities . . .

The auction will run through 5 p.m. next Thursday and items can be picked up at the Edgewood Senior Center on Friday (the 20th) from noon to 5 (or you can make other arrangements).

Let’s have some fun. All for a good cause.