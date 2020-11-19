Thomas More holding virtual open house Dec. 2-3 for accelerated and graduate programs

Thomas More University is holding a virtual open house Dec. 2-3 for its accelerated and graduate programs. The schedule of events and topics is listed below:
VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE
• CLICK HERE TO REGISTER for the Dec. 2 from noon to 1 p.m. session
• CLICK HERE TO REGISTER for the Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. session
Here are the programs you will hear about:
ETHICAL LEADERSHIP
Be the change you want to see in the world by earning a:
Bachelor of Elected Studies in Ethical Leadership
Master of Ethical Leadership
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS
Master of Arts in Teaching
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN)
BUSINESS
Achieve more by earning an:
Associate of Elected Studies in Management
Bachelor of Business Administration
Master of Business Administration
Thomas More University