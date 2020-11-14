NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative professional series presents ‘Reset Your Mindset’ on Dec. 2

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative, sponsored by PNC, will present the next event in its Professional Series: Reset Your Mindset on Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
This engaging discussion with Kendra Ramirez, Founder/CEO of Reset and Kendra Ramirez Digital Agency, will explore the importance of mindset and energy and how they are deeply connected.
Attendees can expect to learn how to weed their mental garden, capture their thoughts before they spiral, and connect with a courage champion for accountability.
“The issue of being in a good headspace has never been more urgent,” said Sarah Gray, Business Banking and U.S. Bank Vice President, and Women’s Initiative Professional Series Committee Chair. “This discussion is designed to help attendees identify what is holding them back from being the best version of themselves and lead them to professional success.”
Born out of a passion to help others remove limiting beliefs, fears, and anxiety, Ramirez launched Reset to bring joy and gratitude into the lives of dreamers across all career stages. At Reset, Ramirez is a mindset coach, speaker, and facilitator with a mission to empower and educate people so they can build plans for success and level up their life.
Since 2005, Ramirez has helped hundreds of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, leverage digital technologies. She has spent the last 14 years rebuilding herself after divorce, depression, and a failed business. She leads a life of joy and a successful digital agency.
Registration for Women’s Initiative Professional Series: Reset Your Mindset is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/Events.
