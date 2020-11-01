Kids Voting is going virtual, so help them get ballot, take a picture, and share; results announced Tuesday















Kids Voting is going virtual, as voting opportunities have changed with the times this year.

Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that teaches young people the importance of voting and helps them develop the habit of voting. Traditionally, on Election Day, future voters go into the polls with their parents and cast their vote in mock election at a Kids Voting booth. While nearly 10,000 future voters voted in the last election, today’s COVID challenges meant kids needed a better option too.

So, kids up to 18 can vote using this platform: click here.

To unlock the ballot, click on the phrase “unlock ballot” in the upper-righthand corner. Enter 2020 where it says Unlock Code and then use 2020 again for the School Code. Choose your/child’s grade level and click on Confirm. You will be taken to our ballot.

There is also a PDF version of the ballot for those who may have difficulty with the platform. Request a ballot by emailing KidsVotingNorthernKentucky@gmail.com.

Take photos of your child voting and share them on social media or with KidsVoting NKY directly. Use #KidsVotingNKY or email to KidsVotingNorthernKentucky@gmail.com.

Results will be shared on KidsVotingNKY and social media platforms on Tuesday, November 3 after 8 p.m.

For more information click here.