Gateway, Learning Grove modify in-house childcare offerings for students during COVID-19 pandemic















Prior to COVID-19, Gateway Community & Technical College partnered with Learning Grove, formerly Children, Inc., to offer an in-house childcare facility at the Edgewood campus for Gateway students.

Since most classes have been moved to a live-streamed or online format, the need for childcare on campus changed.

Gateway now can provide childcare vouchers to eligible enrolled students. Community support allows help offsetting the cost of childcare for eligible students to secure quality childcare services at a Learning Grove facility, through a voucher program.

“The partnership that we have developed with Learning Grove has been amazing,” said Ashely Rouse, Gateway coordinator of retention: student engagement. “Our student parents rely on childcare to remain in school and in the workforce.”

Childcare has been identified as a significant need for Gateway students. This partnership with Learning Grove is in response to the community need and Gateway’s commitment to removing barriers for students.

“My experience with using Learning Grove through Gateway has been exceptional,” said Gateway student Brittany Ness. “Without the help of this program I was having a really difficult time juggling being a single parent, full time student, and full time employee.”

Learning Grove provides an age-appropriate learning environment, teaching topics such as colors, numbers, letters and seasons. Fine arts are also integrated in the curriculum including dance, art and music. Children are encouraged to use their imagination and creative expression. Learning Grove employees are trained in working with children with special needs including ADHD, speech delay and autism.

“My son loves Learning Grove and so do I,” said Gateway student Tianna Holland.” The ladies at Learning Grove are always very happy to see him and that makes me feel confident that he is happy there.”



Learn more about the free childcare voucher program and eligibility here.

Interested in taking classes at Gateway? Spring classes start Jan. 11. Apply now.

