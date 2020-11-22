Exponential growth of COVID cases is dangerous territory; Beshear reports 3,711 cases, 21 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear said the state reported its second-highest number of coronavirus cases Saturday and urged Kentuckians to adhere to the latest round of restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He reported 3,711 cases and 21 deaths. Kenton reported 118 cases, Boone 109 and Campbell 74.

“Today is our second highest day, just behind yesterday, with 3,711 new cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state. That’s why we’re taking action and that’s why we’re fighting back.”

The Governor said the new restrictions are necessary to fight the exponential growth of the virus and voiced concern of reaching a point where there aren’t enough doctors and nurses to help those who are sick and who need their help.

“I know these steps are hard, but I want to thank the vast majority of individuals and businesses out there – many that are hurt the most by these steps we’re taking – that are stepping up, agreeing and doing it right, knowing that the future of so many lives depends on it,” added the Governor. “And there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with two effective vaccines. We’ve just got to get there. Let’s make sure that we work hard to protect one another, make sure our most vulnerable are there to get the vaccine. So mask up, follow these steps we’re taking the next three weeks and let’s stop this growth of the coronavirus.”

Case details

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,711

• New deaths today: 21

• Positivity rate: 9.14%

• Total deaths: 1,783

• Currently hospitalized: 1,514

• Currently in ICU: 370

• Currently on ventilator: 202

Top counties with the most positive cases today were reported in Jefferson, Fayette and Warren. Counties seeing the greatest number of new cases were reported in Jefferson, Fayette, Oldham, Boyd, and Hardin.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 43-year-old, 72-year-old and 83-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 67-year-old and a 73-year old woman, both from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old man from Carter County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 73-year-old, 75-year-old, and 90-year old woman, all from Pike County, and an 80-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old and 91-year-old from Madison County; an 86-year-old and 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 58-year-old man from Barren County; a 75-year-old man from Lewis County; an 87-year-old and 92-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 94-year-old woman from McLean County.

“Kentucky, and much of the nation, is in a dangerous place right now,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Stay home. Stay home with only your own household as much as possible. If you must leave your home, wear a mask every time you are in public and stay as physically far away from others as possible. This is necessary for you, your loved ones, and the most vulnerable Kentuckians who depend on us all.”