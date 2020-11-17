Erlanger to offer economic development incentive to demolish abandoned, blighted properties















The City of Erlanger will host two webinars to provide information about an economic development incentive that is available to property owners for demolishing abandoned or blighted real estate.

The webinar will be held at 9 a.m. and repeated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The webinar can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube or Zoom through the following links:

Facebook Livestream through City of Erlanger Facebook Page.

YouTube Livestream through City of Erlanger YouTube Page.

Zoom session #1 @9 a.m. Nov. 18. Links provided on request (below)

Zoom session #2 @ 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Links provided om request (below)

“The demolition grant program is another example of how the City of Erlanger works tirelessly to promote economic development, attract jobs and investment and improve the aesthetics of our community,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “I encourage current Erlanger property owners as well as real estate investors, developers, business owners and others who may be interested in investing in property to log in to one of the webinars to learn more about this innovative and exciting economic development program.”

Under the incentive program, a real estate owner with a qualifying residential or commercial property and a demolition proposal may be reimbursed with a grant for up to $10,000 or 10 percent of the post-demolition property value, whichever is less.

For more information about applying for the incentive or for Zoom link requests contact Erlanger Director of Economic Development Emi Randall at 859-727-7995 or emi.randall@cityoferlanger.com.