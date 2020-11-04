CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting, headquartered in Covington, opens second Houston office















CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a multi-national, privately held, full-service contract research organization headquartered in Covington, has opened a new office in Houston, Texas.

Chad Jones has been named Senior Director, Clinical Project Management.

The new office is its second office in Houston.

“We are pleased to announce this milestone in our continued growth across the United States,” said Timothy J. Schroeder, Founder and CEO of CTI. “The new office will allow our team to continue growing, drawing from the deep well of talent in the area, and we look forward to being part of the community.”

CTI has offices around the world with associates working in more than 60 countries. The company continues to grow, both in the United States and around the world, having recently announced an expansion in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region.

Chad Jones comes to CTI with extensive oncology experience in Project Management from ICON plc., Pharm-Olam International, and Quintiles. Additionally, Chad worked for McKesson Specialty Health as a Manager of Research Programs for Clinical Research Operations and as a Site Liaison Supervisor for their Research Regulatory Affairs Department. Chad started his career at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Chad recently completed his post-graduate course work in biomedical science at the University of Texas Houston Health Science Center and received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas A&M University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad to CTI’s Clinical Project Management group,” remarks Dr. Melanie Bruno, Vice President, Clinical Trial Operations, Clinical Project Management. “His solid experience will add value to the Clinical Project Management department, contributing to the future achievements of our team.”