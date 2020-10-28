Ten of NKY Bourbon Barrel Projects’ public art barrels up for auction; proceeds support art projects















Ten of the painted barrels that have been on display in NKY’s entertainment districts since last October are available for auction now here.

The NKY Bourbon Barrel Project, a joint public art and wayfinding venture of the NKY Chamber of Commerce and the Catalytic Fund, resulted in 107 pieces of original art that celebrate NKY’s connection to Bourbon Country.

Jill Morenz, coordinator of the project for the Catalytic Fund, explained, “We have been so pleased with the public’s reaction to these beautiful barrels and are grateful to the organizations that sponsored them and the artists who painted them.

“We hope these ten remaining barrels find good homes.”

The online auction ends on Sunday.

Bids start at $25 per barrel and proceeds will help support public art initiatives in NKY.

All ten barrels can be seen in person on the patio outside Butler’s Pantry, 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd. in Covington.

The online auction can be accessed here.