Southwest Airlines expanding service from CVG to Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix; will operate daily















Southwest Airlines is expanding service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Orlando, Florida–Orlando International Airport (MCO), Tampa, Florida–Tampa International Airport (TPA), and Phoenix, Arizona–Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX).

Service to Orlando, Tampa and Phoenix will operate daily, rather than weekends only, beginning early 2021. The increased frequencies are currently scheduled through April 11, 2021. This increased service follows the addition of a new nonstop flight to Houston that was announced last week.

Houston became the fourth nonstop destination served year-round by Southwest from CVG, which includes Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW) and Denver (DEN). In total, Southwest will offer more than 65 weekly flights to seven nonstop destinations from CVG.

Tickets are available now at Southwest.com, and the updated schedule is outlined below:

“We have a wonderful partnership with Southwest and are grateful they continue to both expand destinations and increase flight frequencies from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Southwest’s commitment to CVG is a testimony to the strength and continued vibrancy of our region.”

From Southwest Airlines