Sean Hill of Gateway Community & Technical College named one of 16 KAM Rising Stars















Sean Hill of Gateway Community & Technical College is one of 16 individuals designated as a Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Rising Star.

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers in partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) celebrated October 2020 Manufacturing Month by designating a student or graduate from each of the 16 KCTCS campuses as a KAM Rising Star.

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers is the leading advocate for the manufacturing industry in Kentucky with over 100 years of history as Kentucky’s manufacturing voice. KAM strives to assist manufacturers in meeting their workforce needs.

“We are proud to partner with KCTCS to recognize these hardworking students along with the colleges that provide them with the tools they need to succeed in skilled trade careers,” said Lee Lingo, Executive Director of KAM. “We’d like to offer our congratulations to the first-ever Rising Star recipients and we look forward to watching them grow in their careers.”

As the primary provider of manufacturing training in Kentucky, KCTCS has more than 400 advanced manufacturing partners statewide. Each individual college partners with local businesses, helping manufacturers find trained workers and giving students the opportunity to be employed while training for a career.

“We are so appreciative of our partnership with KAM and all of our manufacturing partners across the Commonwealth,” KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said. “We’re extremely proud of our KAM Rising Stars from each of the 16 colleges. We invite manufacturers who need skilled workers to talk with us about the many ways they can work with our colleges to help prepare more Kentuckians for the workforce.”

Each of these designated Rising Star students exemplifies the importance of education in the skilled trades and the long-term success and opportunities these industries can offer Kentuckians:

Ashland Community & Technical College: Mason Tomaselli

Big Sandy Community & Technical College: Lucas Ryan Mollett

Bluegrass Community & Technical College: Michael Sykes

Elizabethtown Community & Technical College: Jennifer Hampton

Gateway Community & Technical College: Sean Hill

Hazard Community & Technical College: Carlin Farler

Henderson Community College: Damian Nole

Hopkinsville Community College: Jacob Thomas

Jefferson Community & Technical College: Frank Hall

Madisonville Community College: Michael Walker

Maysville Community & Technical College: Matthew Miller

Owensboro Community & Technical College: Rob Jarvis

Somerset Community College: Terry Scruggs

Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College: Jamie Lindsey

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College: Adam Brewer

West Kentucky Community & Technical College: Brad Copeland

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KAM was unable to host an awards ceremony but students will receive hand-delivered awards from KAM’s Executive Director, Lee Lingo. The Rising Star awards will be given on an annual basis each October to celebrate Manufacturing Month and the future of the manufacturing workforce.

