Notre Dame meets Dixie Heights, Highlands faces Cooper in girls soccer 9th Region semifinals

Notre Dame meets Dixie Heights at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the girls soccer semifinals of the 9th Region Tournament at Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

Notre Dame is 15-2 after posting a 7-0 win over Newport Central Catholic on Saturday. Lauren Carothers and Iris Schuh both netted two goals to lead the Pandas.

Dixie Heights improved to 14-2-1 with a 4-1 victory over Conner on Saturday. Carson Smith scored a goal and assisted two others for Dixie Heights.

Highlands will take on Cooper in the other semifinal contest at 8 p.m. Monday. Highlands is 13-1-2 after coasting to a 7-0 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Cooper is 13-0-2 this season following its 2-1 victory against St. Henry in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Mia Arias and Alana Bringer both scored goals to lead Cooper past St. Henry.

The winners of Monday’s semifinals will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the 9th Region championship. That contest will also be played at Tower Park.

Highlands is looking to win its third straight 9th Region championship. The Bluebirds advanced to the state championship game last season, where they dropped a 1-0 decision to Greenwood.

Highlands also made it to the state championship game in 2018 and lost to Sacred Heart by a 2-1 final.

BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS: Covington Catholic meets Cooper in the boys soccer 9th Region Tournament semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ryle. CovCath is 12-3-1 after posting a 6-0 win over NewCath in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Cooper is 10-4-1 after knocking off Dixie Heights, 4-1, in the quarterfinals.

In the other semifinal contest Monday, Highlands will face Ryle at 8 p.m. The Bluebirds are 10-3-2 after their 2-0 win over Holy Cross in the quarterfinals. Brayden Gillman and Colin Pieper each scored a goal and collected an assist for Highlands in that victory.

Ryle remained unbeaten (13-0) after posting a 4-0 victory over St. Henry in the other quarterfinal. Conner Race netted a goal and added two assists to lead Ryle past St. Henry.

The winners will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ryle for the 9th Region championship.

Highlands is the defending boys 9th Region champion.