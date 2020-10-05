Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce establishes partnership with Talent Magnet Institute















Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) members can now take advantage of a new affinity leadership program from Talent Magnet Institute.

Headquartered in Newport, the Talent Magnet Institute, sister organization of 45-year-strong Centennial Talent Strategy & Executive Search, provides leaders with tools, resources, and support to develop a holistic leadership approach. To provide leaders across Northern Kentucky, the Cincinnati regions and beyond with a learning experience from the Talent Magnet faculty of experts, the organization will host a free workshop for leaders on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This interactive, virtual workshop will cover how to bring your best self to Q4, focusing on setting alignment strategies to finish 2020 and start the new year strong. NKY Chamber members are encouraged to attend to test the learning and development opportunities they can expect from the Talent Magnet Community. Registration information for the free event can be found at www.talentmagnetinstitute.com/q4-workshop.

“The Talent Magnet Institute is committed to providing expert leadership training to business leaders, and with local roots, we wanted to ensure a way for our region’s businesses to have access to this global platform,” said Mike Sipple Jr., co-founder & CEO of the Talent Magnet Institute. “The membership offers a rare business service to leaders by taking them on the journey of Becoming a Talent Magnet, providing them with resources to invest in their people, support the growth and retention of key talent, develop healthy corporate cultures and strategically elevate their organization’s success.

“The Talent Magnet Institute was established in direct response to the identified gaps in existing programs and lack of support outlined by global executives. Our faculty of consultants, many well known in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati regions, provide expertise, content and coaching, through a digital membership portal, with real-time support, that can be accessed on desktop or your mobile phone.”

Affinity programs at the NKY Chamber assist members with savings and access to resources to help them create efficiencies and growth opportunities, while improving their bottom line.

“As a pillar of our mission, the NKY Chamber is committed to providing high quality leadership development opportunities which help grow the talent necessary to support a vibrant, robust and diverse community,” said Gene Kirchner, NKY Chamber Senior VP & COO. “The NKY Chamber is delighted to be able to offer our 1,600-member businesses, and subsequently, their employees, this offer from Talent Magnet Institute.”

As a benefit for NKY Chamber Members, the Talent Magnet Community membership subscription service will be offered at a 10 percent discount. The discount can be applied to any of its membership options, a savings of up to $497.

As part of the offering, members will have access to exclusive services, including educational webinars, 1:1 virtual coaching sessions, “leadership chats” with global leaders, private executive networking, quarterly leadership sessions with institute advisors, access to a member-only resource library and more. Leaders can access Talent Magnet’s membership content on a fully digital platform accessible from anywhere on the globe, by app or desktop.

More information about the discount from Talent Magnet Institute and other NKY Chamber affinity programs is available online at www.nkychamber.com/membership.

From Talent Magnet Institute