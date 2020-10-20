NKY Education Council to hold virtual Fall Convening on Innovative Leadership Nov. 18; register now















Registration is now open for the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s Fall Convening: Innovative Leadership on Nov. 18.

It will be a virtual conversation about how our region can promote academic achievement, close the achievement gap, and help all students succeed.

Keynote speakers will be Dr. Aaron Thompson and Dr. Houston Barber who will lead a conversation about how we can close NKY’s student achievement gap through innovative leadership and an inclusive learning environment.

NKYEC Virtual Fall Convening: Innovative Leadership

Click here to register.

The Virtual program, presented by Duke Energy, will be from 9-11 a.m.

Dr. Henry Webb, Board Chair and Kenton County Schools Superintendent, will offer the welcome. and Mike Borchers, Board Vice Chair and Ludlow Independent Schools Superintendent, will give coalition updates.

Dr. Randy Poe, Northern Kentucky Education Council Executive Director, will discuss education and social mobility.

Attendees will be assigned to a breakout room to discuss how to reduce barriers to education and develop goals and objectives for increasing student success in Northern Kentucky. These breakout groups will share feedback from the sessions and provide input on regional goals and objectives for student success.

Event Sponsor is C-Forward, Breakout Room Sponsors are Edgenuity and Kenton County Schools, and Zoom Meeting Host is Parent Camp.