NKU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with LULAC, awards scholarships to 16 Latino students















Northern Kentucky University has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), awarding 16 students scholarships. LULAC is the oldest civil rights organization for Latinos in the United States.

LULAC honored the Class of 2020 Scholarship Fund recipients at its 15th annual celebration event on Oct. 1. The virtual event gathered friends and families to congratulate 40 local Latino students’ academic accomplishments and civic engagement.

“By investing in our students and educational programs, we have the opportunity to transcend the hardships this pandemic brings. I’m appreciative of LULAC’s commitment to redefining possibilities across the Hispanic community,” said Leo Calderon, director of NKU’s Latino Programs and Services. “These scholarships continue empowering the hard work and determination NKU students bring to the classroom.”

NKU LULAC Scholarship Recipients:

Katia Arambul

Briana S. Arencibia

Brittany A. Cabrera

Wendi Cantero Hernandez

Yessenia G. Cantero Hernandez

Jorgeedyg Castillo Perez

Calvin A. Grande

Michael Morataya

Alejandra Navarro-Guzman

Victor M. Ponce Hermandez

Angie Principe

Miguel Rodriguez

Jacqueline Romo

Alondra Rosales Hernandez

Ricardo Toledo

Alejandro Villaseñor-Lara

NKU is home to one of the few offices in the region solely committed to the Latino student population’s growth and well-being. Established in 2001, NKU’s Office of Latino Programs & Services sponsors and supports programs that provide students hands-on learning opportunities in the local community and internationally.

