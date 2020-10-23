Newport on the Levee announces first round of vendors for Exchange Market, featuring local artisans















A variety of local makers and merchants are bringing their unique concepts to the new Exchange Market at Newport on the Levee. As part of North American Properties’ (NAP) ongoing redevelopment of the Levee, the revolving artisan market will open on Nov. 14, complete with a lineup of holiday events and festive experiences for the community.

The 11,000-square-foot market spans the ground floor of the Exchange, which also encompasses second-story office space and connects directly with Bridgeview Box Park. Just in time for the holidays, the market will play host to a variety of live music and festive experiences that complement the seasonal events happening throughout the Levee, such as cookie decorating workshops, holiday-themed fitness classes, Santa experiences and more.

The market’s mix of local vendors invites guests to explore a fresh and dynamic retail experience unlike anything in the region. Through the Exchange Market, NAP is able to provide local businesses and entrepreneurs the opportunity to take advantage of an innovative, flexible retail platform with short-term lease agreements. Only a few market spaces are still available, and interested businesses should visit the Levee’s website to connect with NAP’s leasing team.

“The Exchange Market will be a lively, one-stop-shop for the community to experience the best collection of local products – all while immersed in a vibrant holiday setting,” said Regan (Noppenberger) Thomas, commercial leasing representative at NAP. “As we look to fill the final few spots, we’re confident the market’s eclectic mix of vendors will come together to introduce a new retail experience for the community during the most magical time of the year.”

The first seven businesses opening at the Exchange Market are:



Ripple Wine Bar, a wine bar concept known for its delectable charcuterie and wine in Covington will operate a bar in the center of the market. While at the Levee, guests can choose from a selection of 15 wines to enjoy by the glass or bottle, as well as a variety of cheese boards. Shoppers can also buy bottles and customized charcuterie to-go for at-home entertaining or gifts.

Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices, a family business that offers over 500 culinary herbs, spices and custom blends. At the market, Colonel De’s will sell shakers, sampler sets and packets of their famous spices. In addition to a restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch, Colonel De’s fresh smells and local flavors are sprinkled throughout Kentucky with three additional retail storefronts.

Farmhouse Goods Company, a general store-style concept offering everything from vintage rock t-shirts to gourmet, handcrafted caramel apples. Popping up in the market with a ski lodge-esque trailer, the concept will create a welcoming and eclectic shopping experience. Farmhouse Goods Company’s sister concept, Farmhouse Lemonade, currently operates at the Bridgeview Box Park.



&Sundries, a Cincinnati handcrafted soapworks and homegoods maker that believes in good-for-you ingredients with a clear and simply handmade process. All &Sundries products, which include everything from luxurious lotions to cold process bar soaps, are ethically sourced and made for a Bubbly Good Time. &Sundries also has a store in East Walnut Hills in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“As a Northern Kentucky-native, I know that the ongoing transformation of the Levee is something that is impactful to the community,” said John Meyer, founder of &Sundries. “The Exchange Market has given me a unique opportunity to expand &Sundries’ presence and consumer reach through a second retail location, and I can’t wait to share our speciality products with the Levee’s holiday shoppers,” said Meyer.

ANEW Clothing, a mission-driven clothing company committed to creating beautiful products through thoughtful design and better materials. At the market, ANEW will offer a collection of one-of-a-kind products, such as scrunchies made from pre-loved shirts and denim apparel painted by local artists. ANEW was founded by Jessica Wert, an entrepreneurship and business management student at Northern Kentucky University. Wert is also a member of the NKU’s Inkubator program that creates opportunities for student entrepreneurs.

Roebling Books, a community-minded, cozy book shop known for celebrating local vibes and the positive impact a good book can have on one’s soul and culture. Guests are invited to discover Roebling’s carefully considered selection of books, which are perfect gifts and stocking stuffers for family and friends. The original Roebling Point Books & Coffee is located in Covington.

Bluegrass & Sass, a clothing and accessories shop curated by a collaborative group of women-owned businesses from Kentucky. Featuring products from seven female artisans, Bluegrass & Sass is a first-of-its-kind boutique that will also offer home decor, signs, furniture and more.

The market features a direct connection to the Bridgeview Box Park, via a new entrance at the market level, as well as access to the River Walk and Plaza. NAP is in the process of weather-proofing the box park, creating a lively, all-season environment that extends from the shipping container park to the Exchange. More details about grand opening celebrations, including a Cincinnati Bengals watch party on Nov. 15, will be shared soon.

The Exchange Market reflects NAP’s recent success in deploying temporary retail strategies across its portfolio of mixed-use destinations. These short-term lease agreements give businesses the opportunity to thrive in a post-COVID world, as well as guarantees a fresh and exciting retail mix for guests. This strategy also provides entrepreneurs with an affordable model for testing their concepts and products, helping guide their decisions for future expansion.

The team is also applying this approach to office leasing. The upstairs level of the Exchange is being transformed into modern office suites ranging from 4,000 to 16,000 square feet that come as part of a larger NAP program called Flip/Switch, a flexible, furnished, wired, move-in ready solution crafted for companies looking for workspaces with short-term lease agreements.

Phase two of NAP’s redevelopment of the Levee is underway, which includes renovations to the 113,000-square-foot Gallery Building, the addition of open-air communal spaces, and enhancements to increase connectivity throughout the property. A fly-through video showcasing the future of the Levee can be seen here. Live camera feeds of the ongoing work can be accessed here.

NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together, continues to create a comfortable environment for the community to come together at the Levee. As part of the effort, NAP established a number of safety measures and changes on property, such as the addition of artful hexagons on the ground of the Central Plaza to remind guests to keep a 6-foot distance. The full list of safety measures can be found here.