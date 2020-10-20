Mount Zion Road in Boone County reopened; rebuild project made needed improvements to traffic flow















Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced the recent reopening to traffic of Mount Zion Road in Boone County with substantial completion of an expansion project that was badly needed for a growing area of Northern Kentucky.

“One way we make a better Kentucky is by constantly striving to build and maintain the kind of modern, efficient transportation infrastructure on which a thriving economy and high quality of life depend,” Beshear said.

The project involved widening a three-mile corridor of Mount Zion Road – KY 536 – to five lanes from Interstate-71/75 westward to U.S. 42. Continuing west to Hathaway Road, the five lanes are reduced to two lanes at Old Union Road. Two roundabouts were constructed, three traffic signals were added, and multi-use paths now frame both sides of the roadway.

“This project will improve traffic flow immediately in the growing community of Union, and it sets the stage for improvements on other parts of this heavily used traffic corridor,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

A traffic signal at existing Mount Zion Road, which is no longer designated KY 536, has been removed and the intersection has been modified to a right-in/right-out. Connection to the east Mount Zion Road segment is through one of the new roundabouts. The second roundabout was constructed at Old Union Road. Crews will be putting finishing touches along the project area over the next few weeks.

“This is the first KY 536 section to receive improvements,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for Department of Highways District 6 in Covington. “The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues advancing design for improvements to the other KY 536 segments through Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.”

The project was awarded in the fall of 2016. The cost of design, right of way, utilities and construction was $43.6 million.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet