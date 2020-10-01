Kentucky Speedway loses status as a NASCAR Cup Series track; NKY tourism industry ‘disappointed’















Kentucky Speedway will not be hosting NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2021, according to Mark Simendinger, the track’s executive vice president and general manager.

The racetrack in Sparta had been on NASCAR’s schedule since 2011 when Kentucky Speedway hosted the Quaker State 400.

Simendinger released the following statement on Kentucky Speedway losing its status as a NASCAR Cup Series track:

“This has been a tough year for so many, but there are still wild adventures ahead. We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex and also seek additional entrepreneurial prospects.

“Kentucky Speedway is open for business, and we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series and stand-alone RV rallies and camping events.

“Change is sometimes hard, but I’m looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our facility.”

John Ellison, Board Chair of meetNKY, released the following statement on behalf of the Northern Kentucky tourism community:

“The entire tourism industry in Northern Kentucky is disappointed in NASCAR’s decision to eliminate the July Cup Series event at Kentucky Speedway. This had become a signature event for the state of Kentucky and the Cincinnati region that brought in many race fans from all over the country to enjoy, not only the best of stock car racing in a world-class facility but also all of the gems that make this region unique like our growing bourbon industry and special attractions like the Ark Encounter, Newport Aquarium, and Cincinnati Zoo.

“This loss will have a big impact on the region’s hotels, attractions, restaurants, and CVG International Airport.”

(Information compiled from Kentucky Speedway, meetNKY and staff reports)