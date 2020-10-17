Kentucky Safe Schools Week set for Oct. 18-24; healthy habits, involvement by all encouraged















Kentucky Safe Schools Week is set for Oct. 18–24. This year’s theme is “HEALTHY HABITS, Shield Our Schools!” (name of district) and the Kentucky Center for School Safety stands on the belief that everybody should enjoy school equally and be treated with respect.

Community members, educators, students and parents are encouraged to get involved during Kentucky Safe Schools Week.

During this time of transition, developing healthy habits are necessary for student safety. The Healthy Habits Safety Pledge includes safety steps for students whether they are learning virtually or face-to-face. Incorporating healthy practices daily, such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, and being kind (both in-person and online). These practices can become healthy habits as schools continue to strive for academic excellence and provide a safer place to learn.

Join in practicing healthy habits and encourage kindness in our school culture.

Healthy Habits Safety Pledge

Promoting healthy habits to prevent the spreading of germs along with kindness and support of others is this year’s focus. Helping students be mindful of their actions as we all strive for healthy wellness at school. Join KCSS and others across the commonwealth as we pledge to incorporate healthy habits daily.

During Safe Schools Week the KCSS website supplies a variety of teaching aids along with the online pledge and Kentucky Safe Schools Week Tool Kit loaded with resources, lessons, and ideas.

Resources will also be available for other school administrators and others here.