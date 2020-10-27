Humana makes $20K donation to Kentucky Primary Care Association to provide PPE to its members















The Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) is working to help its provider members obtain and maintain an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). KPCA received a $20,000 donation from Humana that will help complete a PPE warehouse.

“The PPE warehouse is available for our members to access at no cost to them,” said Molly Lewis, Chief Operating Officer at the Kentucky Primary Care Association. “This innovative concept provides peace of mind and stability to our primary care providers who are on the frontlines of this COVID-19 pandemic. The PPE warehouse provides the tools our providers need to safely treat their patients.”

The Humana donation allows KPCA to complete the work with its suppliers to create the stockpile of essential Personal Protective Equipment for front line healthcare workers who are providing testing and health care services on a daily basis.

Items that will be available include face masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and other protective clothing.

“Humana recognizes the importance of patients’ relationships with their primary care physicians,” said Jeb Duke, Regional President KY Medicaid. “Our goal with this donation is to help ensure those primary care teams can treat their patients – our members – safely.”

KPCA is now fulfilling Initial PPE requests submitted from several clinics.