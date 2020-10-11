Holiday season magic and merriment, family fun set to begin Nov. 21 at Behringer-Crawford Museum















There’s magic and merriment on every floor of Behringer-Crawford Museum this holiday season, from vintage Christmas vignettes to antique toys to ice-dancing dogs straight out of the pages of a children’s book.

The displays open on Nov. 21 and run through Jan. 3 with lights, music and special entertainment and craft activities (think Legos!)

Designed with family fun and safety in mind, Holidays@BCM offers an engaging adventure for kids and a relaxing and affordable break for parents amid the holiday bustle.

Details:

• Saturday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

• Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park

• Check website for special holiday hours; they will vary.

• Admission: Free for BCM members. Non-members $9 adult;-$8 senior; $5 children age 3-12; free for children under 3.

Behringer-Crawford Museum