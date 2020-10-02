Green Umbrella celebrates National Farm to School month, includes Campbell County schools















October is National Farm to School Month, an annual campaign that celebrates the connections happening across the country between kids, families and their community food systems. This year’s theme is “It Takes A Community to Feed A Community.”

Green Umbrella’s Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council (GCRFPC) is celebrating by announcing the launch of Feed Our Future, a Farm to School community health program in our region. Campbell County School District will be part of the initial program.

The program’s mission is to inspire young minds to make healthy choices about what they eat. Initially created by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health in 2016, Feed Our Future connects schools, homes and communities by providing practical information about sourcing and eating local foods that nourish young students.

“Over the last year, we have been working with four school districts and numerous community partners to understand what the highest needs are to accelerate the health, education and economic benefits of Farm to School,” said GCRFPC Director, Michaela Oldfield. “The comprehensive Feed our Future program simultaneously addresses many of their needs, and we are excited and grateful for this opportunity to partner with Cuyahoga County to replicate their successes in our region.”

Thanks to federal funding from the USDA, the Feed Our Future program pilot will initially be available to Green Umbrella’s Farm to School partners including the Campbell County School District, Cincinnati Public Schools, Mount Healthy City School District and West Clermont Local School District and to members of the Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley.

Take the Feed Our Future Pledge and learn more here.